YOU CAN DRINK BEER AND CURL AT THIS LOCAL BREWERY


Credit: Hub Town Brewing Okotoks

Are you looking for a unique experience in Okotoks? HubTown Brewing now offers a curling rink outside of their brewery!

This is a great way to enjoy some winter fun while enjoying the delicious craft beer that HubTown has to offer. With the addition of the curling rink, it is now possible to have an amazing night out with friends that includes both beer and curling. So come on down to HubTown Brewing and enjoy an unforgettable evening with your loved ones!

 

 

