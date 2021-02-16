You Can Get FREE Pancakes at Denny’s Today for Pancake Day  

3 CHEERS FOR FREE PANCAKES!

After the year we’ve had full of turmoil and bad news, I think it’s safe to say that free pancakes won’t make it all better… but it sure does help. Since today is free pancake day it just makes sense that we can get pancakes from somewhere for absolutely no charge.

If you’re like me, you’re a big pancake guy – like whenever the opportunity arises to get your hands on pancakes whether they’re free or not… you’re on it. Like, when you go for breakfast no matter what you’re asking for that side pancake. How could you not?! And since today is a better day than any of them to have a pancake… Denny’s has your back.

All you have to do is order Denny’s online to get this deal to work in your favor. I mean, if there was ever a reason to support your local Denny’s… the free pancakes are a better reason than ever. Plus with the turbulent year we’ve all collectively experienced, we are in absolutely desperate need of good vibes, and truth be told, pancakes are GBV (good vibes only, baby!).

If pancakes don’t do it for you, but you know someone who loves them… be a good Samaritan and spread the word of the pancakes to the rest of your friends and family. I don’t know about you, but this is an opportunity I definitely do not want to pass up today.

Enjoy pancake day, my friends!

Find out more here