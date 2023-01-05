iHeartRadio
YOU CAN NOW DRINK AT THIS ONE CALGARY 7-ELEVEN LOCATION!


Who's ready to get wined and dined on a dime? 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven)

 

7-Eleven Canada says it has expanded its licensed restaurant program in Alberta with a new location at 3455 Douglasdale Blvd. S.E.

 

 

You can now sit down and enjoy chicken wings, chicken strips, sandwiches, potato wedges, taquitos Big Bite hot dogs, pizza AND wash it down with chilled beer, local craft products, wines and coolers!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven)

 

The Calgary location will operate dine-in and take-out service between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

This is the ninth store offering the service in Alberta! 

