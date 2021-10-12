You Can Play Squid Games 'Honeycomb Game' Here In YYC!

I know we’ve all gone through phases, collectively (as a world) where we are all watching the same show. Squid Game is definitely one of those with all of us going absolutely bananas for this show. It’s the kind of show that you can’t take your eyes off of and has only taken you a day or two to watch. Well friend, I know the game itself is absolutely terrifying but what if you could play the game without the fatal consequence. Snowcapz Café YYC is giving you a chance to play the honeycomb game (dalgona game) to try and win free treats! The coolest part is that they’re very into this even on their social media- posting a picture of the Squid Game card with the businesses phone number on it. It’s all very clever and makes you WANT to play. So, are you ready to go to Snowcapz and play the dalgona game?! You might not win a booty ton of money but we can guarantee the other out come absolutely won’t happen…