You Can See Kevin Costner In Calgary.. And Not Just At The Parade..

Legendary actor, producer, director, and musican Kevin Costner has been named the Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal for 2022! You can catch him leading the Parade in downtown Calgary on Friday July 8th starting at 9am

If you are working Friday morning, or just un-able to go down for the parade, you might be thinking "dang - I missed my chance to see Kevin Costner!"... Well guess what... Kevin Costner is going to be at the Stampede Grounds that same night!

YES!! Kevin Costner & Modern West is an Americana and rock band founded by actor Kevin Costner. The band will be playing on the Virgin Plus Stage at The Big Four Roadhouse at 9pm on Friday July 8th. No additional tickets are required, just your gate admission into the park.