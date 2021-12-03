YOU HAVE TO HEAR ED SHEERAN AND ELTON JOHN'S CHRISTMAS SONG!

Sunshine Village will open again today! They had to close for the last couple of days after getting too much snow, which is usually a good thing for ski resorts, but this time the amount caused some pretty major avalanche risks they had to take care of. They tweeted last night that they’re ready to welcome guests back today!

Save your thumb from typing your most burning Banff Sunshine question and READ THIS - YES WE WILL BE FULLY OPEN TOMORROW, DEC.3. pic.twitter.com/8k6DTi8pbp — Sunshine Village (@SunshineVillage) December 2, 2021

Alec Baldwin gave his first interview since firing a gun on a movie set, killing the director of cinematography. He says that he didn’t even actually pull the trigger. He assumed it was empty when he grabbed it and says he pulled the hammer back, which caused the gun to fire. The set’s assistant director has verified his version of the story.

Alec Baldwin says he assumed gun that killed Halyna Hutchins was empty https://t.co/Ytsi1nbZOc — ABC News (@abcnews) December 3, 2021

Earlier this week we heard about the people who were snowed in at a pub the UK for three days and we thought that would be the best possible place to be stranded…but we were wrong. A bunch of shoppers in Denmark got snowed in at an IKEA over night after a foot of snow fell in that country. Everyone got cozy on the showroom beds and sofas, which would be especially great if you were shopping for a couch or bed and you got to try it out for a night!

Ikea shoppers and staff snowed in at Denmark store spend night in showroom beds https://t.co/LpPTL5pEfu — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 2, 2021

It's already the most wonderful time of the year, but Elton John and Ed Sheeran are making it even better! They’ve released a new Christmas song together and it is so delightful! Merry Christmas, indeed.