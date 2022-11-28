You have to see the TOILET Drake gave to DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled celebrated his birthday over the weekend with a super fancy birthday party that you'd expect him to have! It must be tough to be friends with big time celebrities, because what the heck do you get them for these special occasions?! Well, it looks like Drake had the right idea! He gifted Khaled and his whole family with a bunch of toilets and he is SO excited that he now owns the Rolls-Royce of latrines! This thing has ALL the bells and whistles!