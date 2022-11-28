iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

You have to see the TOILET Drake gave to DJ Khaled


Toilets

DJ Khaled celebrated his birthday over the weekend with a super fancy birthday party that you'd expect him to have! It must be tough to be friends with big time celebrities, because what the heck do you get them for these special occasions?! Well, it looks like Drake had the right idea! He gifted Khaled and his whole family with a bunch of toilets and he is SO excited that he now owns the Rolls-Royce of latrines! This thing has ALL the bells and whistles!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com