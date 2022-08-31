You've Gotta See the Greatest Wedding Photo of all time!

Callie and Travis Jones waited two years to finally get married after having to cancel their big day a couple of times due to the pandemic. Not only did they get to finally say I Do, but they also now have bragging rights to the greatest wedding photo ever! Check out their pup Luna, giving the biggest smile ever now that her parents are married! Shout out to Sarah Pukin Photography for this incredible capture!

Is this the greatest wedding photo in existence?!



Shout out to Callie and Travis Jones, their pup Luna and @SarahPukin Photography for bringing us so much joy with this picture! #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/idWe1Yd2Td — Virgin Radio Calgary (@VirginRadioYYC) August 31, 2022