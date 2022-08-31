You've Gotta See the Greatest Wedding Photo of all time!

iHeartRadio
Callie and Travis Jones waited two years to finally get married after having to cancel their big day a couple of times due to the pandemic. Not only did they get to finally say I Do, but they also now have bragging rights to the greatest wedding photo ever! Check out their pup Luna, giving the biggest smile ever now that her parents are married! Shout out to Sarah Pukin Photography for this incredible capture! 

 

 

