Danaye's Daily Dose: You've Gotta See This 17 Pound Potato named Doug!

Travis Scott and Live Nation have been hit with lawsuit over the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld world concert Friday night. The lawsuit claims the disaster was the direct result of “a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety” and the “encouragement of violence," according to Billboard. Eight people died, including a 14-year-old, and dozens were injured during a performance by rapper Travis Scott on Friday at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police report. Travis Scott has spoken out saying his heart and prayers are with the victims.

Travis Scott and other Astroworld festival organizers are already facing at least one lawsuit over Friday’s deadly crowd surge. https://t.co/Wiwoe1SrTc — billboard (@billboard) November 7, 2021

The Canadian-American land border is now open to non-essential travel! Tons of Snowbirds have been camped out near the Coutts for weeks so they could cross the border as quickly as possible and are hoping to make it to their sunny destinations before the snow flies!

The southbound lanes on the road to North America's post-pandemic recovery will finally reopen Monday as the United States ends nearly 20 months of controversial COVID-19 exile and allows fully vaccinated travellers to cross the Canada-U.S. land border. https://t.co/vNYSDPQBer — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) November 7, 2021

A farmer in New Zealand named Colin Craig-Brown made an incredible discovery this week! A 17 pound potato! He has lovingly named the potato Doug, which really, if you're going to name a potato anything, that seems like a pretty good choice! Craig-Brown is waiting to have it verified, but it does look like this is the world record for largest potato, with the previous recording holding spud only weighing in at 10 pounds! So what's his plan for the giant vegetable root veggie? He says he's an amateur brewer and wants to make a vodka out of it! BRILLIANT! You've gotta watch this video, because it's also going to give you your new favourite slogan: Holy Snapping Turtle Teeth!