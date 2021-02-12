Your Daily Dose for February 12th, 2021

The end of the deep freeze is near, my friends. Still super cold this morning, but it looks like things WILL get better as the long weekend goes on, according to the CTV weather app, -15 for Valentine’s Day and -10 for Family Day before getting back to those minus single digits we can easily handle next week. Rocky View Schools ARE open today after being closed yesterday. BYYYYYYYE FRIGIDNESS.

There is a chance of persistent light snow tomorrow, but with minimal accumulation. Significantly warmer weather remains a few days away. The @CTVCalgary 5 day forecast. #yyc #yycwx #yycweather #Calgary #Calgaryweather pic.twitter.com/pMVZp6iLRP — CTV - David Spence (@CTVdavidspence) February 12, 2021

Taylor Swift has re-recorded her entire Fearless Album and leads with a new version of Love Story. She released it with an adorable video featuring photos of her and her fans from around the time the song first came out.

In her post on social media yesterday she says that she has added 6 additional, never released songs from her vault to the new version of the album and through a code she left for her fans, it’s been revealed that it’ll be released on April 9th! Taylor has been very open about taking her music back after former Manager Scooter Braun bought all of her songs and says she is so happy to put a new spin on songs she wrote between the ages of 16 and 18.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021'

*

Justin Bieber wants to spend Valentine’s Day with YOU! On Sunday, he’ll be performing a concert on Tik Tok, performing his 2013 album Journals for the first time. "I'm excited to bring this show to life. Journals are one of my favorite projects and I've never performed it live," Bieber said in a statement. "I'm grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine's Day." The special event will be hosted on the singer's TikTok profile page, kicking off at 7 p.m. our time, the first time a long form concert will be hosted on the app!

Excited for this one. Don’t miss it. Journals live from the @drewhouse on tiktok pic.twitter.com/2ph4XzQDgX — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 11, 2021

*

Today is Lunar New Year! Ringing in the Year of the Ox! Gung Hei Fat Choi! Usually there is a huge New Year celebration in Calgary’s China Town, but this year, like every thing else, the party is going online, with traditions like the dragon dance streaming on the Chinese Cultural Centre’s website.

Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre - On February 13 and 14, check out a virtual Chinese Lunar New Year celebration. In addition to an online virtual showcase, the Chinatown BIA is showcasing Chinese culture, food, and traditions in five one-minute videos. https://t.co/6SeWnzqNtF — Alice Lam - Volunteer (@alamyyc) February 10, 2021

*

Remember how Matthew McConaughey is a professor at a University in Texas? Well a student dragged him on Twitter yesterday and it’s hilarious. McConaughey tweeted a selfie, shirtless in his vehicle with the caption “I Love to Drive” A student QUOTE tweeted it saying “matthew can you please grade my paper it’s been two weeks since we turned them in?”