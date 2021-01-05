Your Next Take Out Order

It’s been a tough year or so for everyone especially restaurants. One way we can help out is by ordering take out from somewhere local when you can. So many amazing spots have had to close their doors for good because of the wild year that was 2020. Today I wanted to let you tell me where we should order take out from next! Krystle is family friends with the owners of Singapore Sam’s. A legendary Calgary spot, we’ve all been there at 2 am after a night out on the town. So for your next take out suggestion why not Sam’s? Their food has been filling our stomachs for years! Update: I got a message from the owner's daughter and she said "My parents are so thankful for the support Calgarians like yourself, have shown the last 36 years!" She wanted to tell me that they are not closing anytime soon "they will downsize the dining room and take out will be open still. They are not shutting down." Amazing news to hear that they will stay open and continue to serve the community.