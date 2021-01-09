Your Next Take Out Order: Valley Ridge Golf Club
To help restaurants the easiest and one of the best ways is to order food! You don’t have to tell me twice to order food. The other day I talked to Megan about the local food she has been ordering. She has been doing something I never would have thought of. Megan has been ordering food from Golf Courses. The last course she went to was Valley Ridge. They made a full family dinner and brought it right to her car. The next time my girlfriend and I go get take out we might have to go to a golf course.
Contests
-
Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy Pay Your BillsEnter for your chance to win $500! Starting January 11, it's happening EVERY weekday morning.
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!