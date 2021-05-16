YY Chats: Erica's Dad Takes Care Of An Entire Park In MacEwan

This is YY Chats where we talk to different Calgarians about what is going on in the city. Even when everyone is stuck at home there is still a lot happening in this city. This is why I love Calgary so so much because there is always something happening. Over the past few weeks I have been going to as many parks as I can to review them! On an Instagram post I made Erica left a comment about how her Dad takes care of a park in MacEwan. Since he retired he has taken care of that park: making sure the lawn is cut, cleaning up the playground and making sure that the birds don’t fight each other. Yes he makes sure that the bigger birds don’t hurt the smaller ones. The city needs to rename the park after Erica’s Dad.