YY Chats: Johanna talks about the Haunted Ghost Walks.

This is YY Chats where we talk to different Calgarians about what is going on in the city. Even when everyone is stuck at home there is still a lot happening in this city. This is why I love Calgary so so much because there is always something happening. During the long weekend we talked to Johanna who is actually one of the people who runs the Ghost Walks around Calgary! I could tell Johanna is a wealth of Calgary history just by talking to her for a few minutes! I told Johanna that she needs to start a podcast!