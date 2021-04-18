YY Chats: Students At The Calgary Academy Did Something Amazing

This is YY Chats where we talk to different Calgarians about what is going on in the city. Even when everyone is stuck at home there is still a lot happening in this city. This is why I love Calgary so so much because there is always something happening. Last week we talked to Jennifer who works at the Calgary Academy. She had posted a tweet about how the students at the school got together and put kind notes all over the teacher’s cars in the parking lot. Seeing the tweet made me tear up it was an inspiring story and is just another reason why Calgary is one of the greatest cities in the world!