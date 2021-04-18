iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

YY Chats: Students At The Calgary Academy Did Something Amazing

teachers

This is YY Chats where we talk to different Calgarians about what is going on in the city. Even when everyone is stuck at home there is still a lot happening in this city. This is why I love Calgary so so much because there is always something happening. Last week we talked to Jennifer who works at the Calgary Academy. She had posted a tweet about how the students at the school got together and put kind notes all over the teacher’s cars in the parking lot. Seeing the tweet made me tear up it was an inspiring story and is just another reason why Calgary is one of the greatest cities in the world!

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com