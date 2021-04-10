YY Chats: The Community Of Evanston is Raising Money For Linda The Goat

This is YY Chats where we talk to different Calgarians about what is going on in the city. Even when everyone is stuck at home there is still a lot happening in this city. This is why I love Calgary so so much because there is always something happening. Last week I talked with Shandelle about a fundraiser her and a friend are doing to raise money for a goat named Linda to get her a prosthetic leg. It seems the entire neighbourhood of Evanston has gotten together to help out Linda from Lucky Ones Farm Sanctuary! If there is something happening in your community that you think I should talk about email me: andrew.uyeno@bellmedia.ca