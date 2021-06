This is YY Chats where we talk to different Calgarians about what is going on in the city. Even when everyone is stuck at home there is still a lot happening in this city. This is why I love Calgary so so much because there is always something happening. The other day I talked to Edvin about the grad prank he pulled on Western Canada Highschool. He and his friend decided to “sell” the school! Big congratulations to all graduates!