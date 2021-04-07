YYC, It's Been HARD

YYC! How are you? Has it been a minute since anyone has asked you that question? That’s okay, I know we’re all going through it right now and pandemic burn out is hitting us. We’re all exhausted from getting bad news to worse news or maybe even getting news that we aren’t exactly sure how to navigate. I’m here to tell you it’s okay. Whatever you are feeling, it is OKAY. Remember, we’re in a global pandemic just trying to survive. I know tensions are high, everyone has different opinions but I think it’s really important to remember we’re all just trying to get through it how each one of us sees fit. There’s no guide book for this sort of thing. Some of us eat as comfort, others chain smoke, maybe you run, smash plates, and scream…And I just want to remind you that we’re all in the same boat, dealing with this (all of us) from very different angles. I’m definitely not an expert on how to cope with things or know what the best way could be for you but I find trying to channel how you feel into bite-sizeable, manageable chunks really helps. I also find kindness and compassion really keeps you grounded. And trust me, I know it’s hard not to be so angry with so many things going on in the world, our city, even our own backyards right now but hopefully this is a reminder to take a breath and know that you are valid in whatever you are feeling. It sucks. There’s no doubt about it this pandemilovato is literally the worst. And yes, we’re calling it that now because sometimes you gotta find the small spaces to laugh. But let this also be a reminder to be kind, I don’t know about you but as this thing has gone on I’ve seen a lot more negativity from humans on the internet. Again, we’re all dealing with the same thing viewing it through different scopes- let’s try and go a bit easier on one another. OH! And if you’ve gotten this far, thank you. Hanging out with you folks has truly helped keep me in check over this past year; I really don’t know what I’d do without any of you, so thank you. And don’t forget, give yourself a break. Be kind to yourself, you don’t deserve anything less than that.