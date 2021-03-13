YYC Mysteries: Vaseline Alley
Have you heard of Vaseline Alley? An unexplained mystery right here in Calgary. So I decided to start exploring and investigating some of this mysteries. No one knows exactly why this has been happening or who is doing this. It’s one of those things that might not ever get explained. Until then watch my video on trying to learn more about this mystery. If you know anything about it let me know.
