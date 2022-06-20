YYC: NORTH AMERICA'S BIGGEST FERRIS WHEEL IS COMING TO CALGARY!

Who doesn't love a good Ferris Wheel ride?

Officials with the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth announced the SUPERWHEEL is coming to Calgary!

This Superwheel is North Americas's largest travelling Ferris Wheel and it's going to make its Canadian debut at the Calgary Stampede.

Let's talk about size... how big is this thing?

The Superwheel take you 150 feet in the air. Each gondola seats 4-6 people, oh and they are CLIMATE CONTROLLED!

According to the North American Midway Entertianment company it takes 20 semi-trailers to bring it here!