iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN Radio's Ski Day at Sunshine Village 2022

skiday_virgin_trending

 

98.5 VIRGIN RADIO EXPERIENCE

 

 

Our midday host, Juliette Nunes will be at Sunshine on Sunday, May 8 with a bus full of Virgin Radio listeners with transportation from On-it bus service.

 

 

Banff Sunshine Village, Canada’s best Spring skiing on now until May 23!

 

   

 

12

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com