Dinner & Dessert for Under $25

Starting with a simple arugula salad followed by a flavourful mushroom-stuffed gnocchi with a classic tomato sauce for the main. Finish off with a delectable Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding that is sure to impress. This entire menu is just under $25 for groceries!

Grocery List:

1x container arugula

1x lemon

1x small container Massimo’s tomato sauce

1x small container shredded grana padano parmesan cheese

1x 400g bag of frozen Mushroom-stuffed gnocchi

2x plain croissants

1x 100g Milka Dark Chocolate Bar

 

Pantry Staples:

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fresh herbs like parsley or basil

Butter

Egg

Milk

Maple syrup

 

Arugula Salad Instructions:

  1. Just before serving, mix entire container of arugula with juice from half a lemon and 1 tbsp olive oil. Taste and adjust if needed with more lemon juice or olive oil.

  2. Serve with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
     

Mushroom-Stuffed Gnocchi Instructions:

  1. Cook mushroom-stuffed gnocchi according to package directions.

  2. Warm the tomato sauce in a small pot on medium-low until desired warmth is reached.

  3. Just before serving, heat a frying pan to medium-high heat.

  4. Add 1 tbsp olive oil and then cook gnocchi for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until golden.

  5. Serve by placing a spoonful of tomato sauce on the bottom of a bowl or plate, then top with gnocchi, parmesan cheese and fresh herbs.
     

Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

  2. Grease 4 muffin tins with butter.

  3. Spread the cubed croissant pieces onto a baking sheet and toast for 10 minutes, stirring halfway through toasting. Let them cool to room temperature, about 10 minutes.

  4. In a small bowl, whisk together the milk, egg and maple syrup.

  5. Once the croissant pieces have cooled, add the croissant pieces to the egg mixture and stir a couple times until the croissant pieces are coated well and most of the egg mixture has been absorbed.

  6. Let sit for 10 minutes.

  7. Stir in the chopped chocolate to the croissant mixture.

  8. Divide the mixture between 4 muffin tins.

  9. Place the muffin tin on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes, until they puff up and spring back when touched.

  10. Let sit for 5-10 minutes and then remove from muffin tin.

  11. Optional: serve with dusting of icing sugar or fresh fruit that’s in your
    fridge.

Recipe Pro Tips:

  • Check your pantry before you go shopping to make sure you have the pantry staples.

  • Make the dessert earlier in the day and gently warm in the oven at 300F for about 5-10 minutes before serving.

