Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Elevate your next breakfast or brunch with these Lemon Ricotta Pancakes! Fresh ricotta with lemon juice and lemon zest create a beautifully fluffy pancake. Top with a homemade blueberry compote or your favourite fresh berries, butter and maple syrup for the most divine pancake bite!
Servings: 12 pancakes
Preparation: 20 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Kitchen Equipment: large frying pan, large bowl, medium bowl
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups 00 or all purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
3 tbsp sugar
½ tsp salt
1 1/4 cup whole milk
3 eggs, separated
3/4 cup ricotta cheese
2 tbsp grated lemon zest (from about 2 lemons)
Butter for cooking
Optional: Blueberry Compote
2 cups fresh blueberries
1/3 cup sugar
¼ tsp flour
Lemon juice from half lemon
Instructions:
- If making the blueberry compote, cook the blueberries, sugar, flour and lemon juice over medium heat in a small pot. Stir the mixture occasionally until the blueberries start to burst and the mixture begins to thicken, about 10-15 minutes. Once complete, set the mixture aside.
- In a medium bowl whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt together. In a large bowl whisk the milk, egg yolks, ricotta cheese and lemon zest.
- Gradually whisk the dry ingredients into the wet.
- Then, with an electric mixer on high speed, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Then gently fold the egg whites into the batter.
- Preheat the frying pan or griddle over medium heat. Grease the pan with butter and scoop 1/3 cup mounds of batter into the pan. Cook until bubbles form on the surface of the pancake, about 2-3 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook until golden brown on the bottom and pancakes have risen, about 1-3 minutes longer.
- Transfer to plates and serve with butter, maple syrup and blueberry compote (if desired)
Recipe Pro Tips:
- Turn the oven to 250F and keep the pancakes warm while cooking in batches.