Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Elevate your next breakfast or brunch with these Lemon Ricotta Pancakes! Fresh ricotta with lemon juice and lemon zest create a beautifully fluffy pancake. Top with a homemade blueberry compote or your favourite fresh berries, butter and maple syrup for the most divine pancake bite!

Servings: 12 pancakes

Preparation: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Kitchen Equipment: large frying pan, large bowl, medium bowl

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups 00 or all purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

1 1/4 cup whole milk

3 eggs, separated

3/4 cup ricotta cheese

2 tbsp grated lemon zest (from about 2 lemons)

Butter for cooking

Optional: Blueberry Compote

2 cups fresh blueberries

1/3 cup sugar

¼ tsp flour

Lemon juice from half lemon

Instructions:

If making the blueberry compote, cook the blueberries, sugar, flour and lemon juice over medium heat in a small pot. Stir the mixture occasionally until the blueberries start to burst and the mixture begins to thicken, about 10-15 minutes. Once complete, set the mixture aside. In a medium bowl whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt together. In a large bowl whisk the milk, egg yolks, ricotta cheese and lemon zest. Gradually whisk the dry ingredients into the wet. Then, with an electric mixer on high speed, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Then gently fold the egg whites into the batter. Preheat the frying pan or griddle over medium heat. Grease the pan with butter and scoop 1/3 cup mounds of batter into the pan. Cook until bubbles form on the surface of the pancake, about 2-3 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook until golden brown on the bottom and pancakes have risen, about 1-3 minutes longer. Transfer to plates and serve with butter, maple syrup and blueberry compote (if desired)

Recipe Pro Tips: