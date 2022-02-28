Lemon Shrimp Risotto

A lemony risotto brightens cool winter days. The addition of the prawns brings this cozy dish to a new level and is delightful to share with the ones you love. This risotto is worth the time it takes to make it.

Servings: 4

Preparation: 15 minutes

Total Time: 60 minutes

Kitchen Equipment: large pot or dutch oven, medium pot, soup ladle

Ingredients:

7 cups chicken broth (plus 1 cup optional)

4 tbsp olive oil, divided

1 lb / 450g shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 tbsp butter, divided

½ white onion, diced

2x garlic cloves, minced

2 cups Arborio rice

2 tbsp lemon juice (about half lemon)

Zest from one lemon

¾ cup grated parmesan cheese (plus more for garnish)

Salt and pepper

Fresh Parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Warm 7 cups chicken stock over low heat in a medium-sized pot. Keep warm on the stove until ready to use. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the shrimp and season with a big pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until the shrimp are done, firm and pink, about 4-6 minutes (2-3 mins per side). Transfer the shrimp to a bowl and set aside (cover to keep warm). Keep the pot at medium heat and add 2 more tbsp olive oil to the pot plus 2 tbsp butter along with the onion and garlic. Cook until the onions are softened, about 3-4 minutes. Add the arborio rice and stir until well-coated and starting to turn translucent, about 3-5 minutes. Start adding the chicken broth, two ladlefuls at a time, stirring after each addition, waiting until the broth is almost completely absorbed before adding another ladleful of broth and making sure to scrape up the yummy brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Continue to add broth until the rice is creamy and is tender to the bite but still a little firm; this will take approximately 20-25 minutes. To finish, remove from the heat the dish stir in the lemon juice and 2 tbsp butter first until incorporated. Then finally add the lemon zest, shrimp and grated parmesan, stirring until incorporated. Finally add ½-1 cup of broth more if you desire a looser risotto. Season with additional salt and pepper if needed. Serve topped with fresh parsley and more grated parmesan cheese if so desired.

Pro Tips: