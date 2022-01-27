Recipe of the week: Meatball Sliders

Ingredients:

1 package calabrese specialty small buns

1 package of beef-pork meatballs (18-20)

Avocado oil for the grill

Topping Options:

6 slices italian provolone cheese

1 head butter leaf lettuce

6 slices pancetta, cooked

1 hothouse tomato, sliced

Sauerkraut

Basil Pesto

Mayonnaise

Honey & Balsamic Dijon Mustard

Piquillo Peppers

Servings: 6 sliders

Preparation: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Kitchen Equipment: small saucepan

Method:

Heat up your grill to medium-high heat (about 425-450ºF). While the grill is heating up, make your burger patties by combining 3 meatballs per burger forming with your hands patties about a 1/2 inch in size. **This will yield 6 burger patties and probably 2 leftover meatballs which can be evenly distributed amongst the patties. Press your thumb into the centre of each patty to make an indent; this helps to keep their shape while grilling. Bring out the buns and cheese to the grill as well (if using). Brush a drizzle of avocado oil on one side of the burgers (the side that will go down on the grill first) and grill the burgers for 5 minutes on one side. Then flip the burger and grill for another 5 minutes. Add a slice of cheese on each burger patty until cheese is melted and burgers are done, about another 2 minutes (internal temperature reaches 160ºF) Remove the burgers from the grill and set aside on a clean plate to rest while you toast the buns for 1-2 minutes. Add your favourite topping combinations (see options above). Serve with your choice of sides like chips or simple arugula salad.

Recipe Pro Tips:

Mix and match toppings to your liking! You can put a variety of toppings to create a ‘toppings bar’ and let everyone make their own burger.

Avocado oil is great to use on the grill because it has a high smoke point and can handle the heat of the barbeque more efficiently; you could also use grapeseed oil.