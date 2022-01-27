Meatball Sliders
Recipe of the week: Meatball Sliders
Ingredients:
1 package calabrese specialty small buns
1 package of beef-pork meatballs (18-20)
Avocado oil for the grill
Topping Options:
6 slices italian provolone cheese
1 head butter leaf lettuce
6 slices pancetta, cooked
1 hothouse tomato, sliced
Sauerkraut
Basil Pesto
Mayonnaise
Honey & Balsamic Dijon Mustard
Piquillo Peppers
Servings: 6 sliders
Preparation: 20 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Kitchen Equipment: small saucepan
Method:
- Heat up your grill to medium-high heat (about 425-450ºF). While the grill is heating up, make your burger patties by combining 3 meatballs per burger forming with your hands patties about a 1/2 inch in size.
- **This will yield 6 burger patties and probably 2 leftover meatballs which can be evenly distributed amongst the patties.
- Press your thumb into the centre of each patty to make an indent; this helps to keep their shape while grilling.
- Bring out the buns and cheese to the grill as well (if using).
- Brush a drizzle of avocado oil on one side of the burgers (the side that will go down on the grill first) and grill the burgers for 5 minutes on one side. Then flip the burger and grill for another 5 minutes. Add a slice of cheese on each burger patty until cheese is melted and burgers are done, about another 2 minutes (internal temperature reaches 160ºF)
- Remove the burgers from the grill and set aside on a clean plate to rest while you toast the buns for 1-2 minutes.
- Add your favourite topping combinations (see options above).
- Serve with your choice of sides like chips or simple arugula salad.
Recipe Pro Tips:
Mix and match toppings to your liking! You can put a variety of toppings to create a ‘toppings bar’ and let everyone make their own burger.
Avocado oil is great to use on the grill because it has a high smoke point and can handle the heat of the barbeque more efficiently; you could also use grapeseed oil.