Pizza Dough & Cinnamon Rolls

Imagine the sweet, cinnamony smell of homemade cinnamon rolls in your home anytime 24/7... By using our fresh pizza dough you can have scrumptious cinnamon rolls on the table in no time! With just a few simple ingredients, these cinnamon rolls come together quickly and require only a bit of resting time before baking.



Ingredients:

For the cinnamon rolls:2 fresh pizza dough balls (about 1 lb)6 tbsp butter, softened¾ cup brown sugar2 tablespoons cinnamon

For the icing: 200g cream cheese, softened ¼ cup butter, softened1 teaspoon vanilla extract1 cup icing sugar

Servings: 9 small

cinnamon rolls

Preparation: 1 hour

(50 minutes is resting time)

Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Kitchen Equipment: 8x8, 9x9 or 9x13 baking pan



Instructions

Allow dough to come to room temperature or at least sit on the counter for 30 minutes before rolling. Butter a baking dish and use a layer of parchment paper as well if so desired (makes it easier to remove rolls when done baking) and set aside. First combine two pizza doughs together by using your hands to press and knead into one dough ball. Then, use the palm of your hand, hold flat one side of the dough and stretch the other side away; do this as you move around the circumference of the dough. Try to create an oval / rectangle shape and then use a rolling pin to roll the dough into approximately a 10”x14” shape. Use the back of a spoon to spread the softened butter across the dough in an even layer, spreading all the way to the edges. In a small bowl mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon. Then sprinkle the mixture across the butter layer, pressing gently into the dough. Roll the dough into a tight log, starting from the 14 inch / long side and gently pat the ends in so you get the same thickness throughout. Use a serrated knife to score the log into thirds, then score each section into thirds and finally slice into 9 cinnamon rolls. Transfer cinnamon rolls to the lightly buttered baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and a towel and let sit for 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake cinnamon rolls uncovered for 25-30 minutes until bubbling and risen. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan. While the rolls are baking, make the icing. Use a stand or hand mixer to whip cream cheese, softened butter and vanilla extract together until combined and smooth. Add in icing sugar and mix until combined. Spread the icing over the cinnamon rolls and enjoy!

Recipe Pro Tips:

Pizza dough is super versatile! Learn more by clicking HERE.