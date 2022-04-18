Pork Skewers & Vegetable Board

Marinated pork skewers are grilled along with peppers and onions, then paired with arugula, pitas and an easy herb yogurt dip. Perfect to make on the weekend to share with your family!

Servings: 4-6

Preparation: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Kitchen Equipment: grilled pan

Ingredients:

8x marinated pork skewers

2x bell peppers, sliced

1x red onion, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil for the grill

6 fresh pitas

1x container arugula or other fresh salad greens

Herbed Yogurt Sauce:

1 cup greek yogurt

3 garlic cloves, minced

Juice of half a lemon

1 tbsp chopped fresh mint

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a small bowl mix together all of the ingredients for the herbed yogurt sauce. Set in the fridge until ready to eat. This sauce will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days. Prepare the vegetables by slicing them and then mix together with 2 tbsp olive oil, minced garlic cloves and salt and pepper. Add vegetables to a grill basket or cast iron pan for cooking on the grill. Pre-heat the barbeque to medium-high heat, about 400F. Cook the pork skewers and vegetables on the barbeque; turn the pork skewers and stir the vegetables half-way through, until pork is cooked through (reaching an internal temperature of at least 145F), about 10-12 minutes. To assemble the board: start with placing the bowl of herbed yogurt sauce and pitas on the board, followed by the arugula, roasted vegetables and pork skewers. Allow everyone to build their own pitas.

Recipe Pro Tips:

Avocado oil is great to use on the grill because it has a high smoke point and can handle the heat of the barbeque more efficiently; you could also use grapeseed oil.