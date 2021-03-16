iHeartRadio
For You
My Stations
Live Radio
Podcasts
Artist Radio
News
Features
Events
Videos
Contests
Join Now
You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!
SUBSCRIBE
×
Logo
Subscribe to a Newsletter
*
*
*
Choose at least one of these Newsletters
VIRGIN Edmonton - Virgin VIP Club Newsletter
Announcements, contests, presales and other great offers.
VIRGIN Edmonton - Virgin VIP Club Exclusive Offers
Receive promotional & special offers from our partners.
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8
-
(780) 488-1049
-
edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
-
:
edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
iHeartRadio
Newsletters
Contact Us
Recently Played
Choose your station
Virgin Radio Calgary
Virgin Radio Edmonton
Virgin Radio Halifax
Virgin Radio Kelowna
Virgin Radio Kitchener
Virgin Radio London
Virgin Radio Montreal
Virgin Radio Toronto
Virgin Radio Vancouver
Virgin Radio Victoria
Virgin Radio Windsor
Virgin Radio Winnipeg
Logo Virgin radio Edmonton
8°
C
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
104104
Sms*
Shows
Contests
News
Audio
Videos
#SupportYEG
Concerts
Events
Trending
Lifestyle
Drinking Oil
Drinking Oil