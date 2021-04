EDMOWOOD sign mystery SOLVED!

SURPRISE! Have you seen the EDMOWOOD sign around the city? That was us! I came up with the idea as a way to get people out and exploring the city while we navigate this pandemic. We have been showcasing beautiful scenic spots in our city and create a positive reason to get outside exploring! Now we want to give you a chance to win $1000 just by taking a picture with the sign and using the #EDMOWOOD.