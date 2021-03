Listen: Edmonton Model Cast in Drakes "What's Next" Music Video

Ardrianna Annalesia is spotted in Drakes new music video "What's Next" sporting new Nike for Drakes division @officialnocta. Listen as Ardrianna commends Drake for supporting Canadian Black women in his new music video. The whole model cast is local Toronto & Canadian girls, all from the black community. I've known Ardrianna since I was 19, girl is CRUSHING IT! Thanks for repping our beautiful Edmonton & Canadian women so well Ardianna, we love you! - @mariah.mae