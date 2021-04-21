Listen: Edmonton residents fighting over basketball hoop 'obstruction'

iHeartRadio

  • image.jpg?t=1619034039&size=Large

    Submitted on reddit by u/KindheartednessDry51 a basketball hoop in an Edmonton community is causing quite a stir. Rather than simply ask the owners to move the hoop someone went straight to the city to have it removed. Who is in the wrong here? What would you do? Let us know in the comments. To see the full reddit post follow this link: https://www.reddit.com/r/Edmonton/comments/mu4mhd/some_people_are_just_buzz_kills/ - #MariahAndTy 