Shock Collar QOTD - Top 4 things that make you feel like an adult

Alexis is wearing the Shock Collar this morning! Today's question: How many of you in the room.... really and truly “FEEL” like a grownup? Well, 1,700 adults were asked that question and most people responded with “I Don’t think I’m a Grown Up… yet.” Whether you believe you’re a true adult or not… this survey asked people for the Top 4 things, or experiences in life, that made them feel like an actual adult. Tell me those 4.... in no particular order.