Brooke & Jeffrey Bio

BROOKE

A self-described small-town girl living the big city dream, Brooke Fox has worked in morning radio for the past 14 years. She serves as a spokesperson for the Heart Association and the Breast Cancer Foundation, the latter of which presented her with the Outstanding Media Partner Award in 2014. Brooke enjoys her life with her husband and their two children.



JEFFREY

Young Jeffrey has been described as the “heard and soul” of the show. For 10 years, Jeffrey has brought energy and sarcasm to the airwaves, but he's best-known for his parody songs ("Song of the Week"), which he performs live on the show every Friday morning. He’s written and sung more than 300 songs to date, but he’s still anxiously awaiting a call from a record label to finally sign him to a multi-million-dollar deal.



JOSE

Jose Bolanos grew up in the restaurant industry, but decided to try stand-up comedy at the age of 23. Soon after, he auditioned for a local radio show and the rest is history. As a key member of the team, Jose entertains the audience with his arsenal of impressions and hilarious characters. Known for his crazy stunts and high energy, listeners also count on Jose for his infectious laugh.