18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes

50cent_virgin_event

104.9 Virgin Radio is proud to support 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour with special guests Busta Rhymes and Jeremih on September 11, 2023 at Rogers Place 

Tickets ON-SALE: Friday, May 12 @ 10am LOCAL

Live Nation Pre-Sale: Thursday, May 11 @ 10am LOCAL PW: Iconic

Keep it locked for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show 

