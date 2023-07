104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support BIG DRIP Festival on November 18th at Big Four Roadhouse in Calgary!

Featuring:

Quavo

NLE CHOPPA

Key Glock

YSN FAB

Casper TNG

and Micky Weekes



Tickets on sale Wednesday, August 2 at 12 PM. Get yours here !



ALL AGES

DOORS: 5 PM



BIG DRIP is a dynamic hip-hop festival, showcasing influential artists, vibrant streetwear fashion, and an immersive atmosphere that celebrates the complete essence of the industry.