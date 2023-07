104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to welcome the Jonas Brothers, with special guest Lawrence, on Tuesday, November 14 at Rogers Place!



For presale tickets - sign up for the fan presale here between Thursday, July 27 at 10 AM - Monday, July 31 at 8 PM to receive the code for presale tickets! Presale starts Thursday, August 3 at 10 AM!



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 AM! Get yours here !



Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio for your chance to win tickets to the show!