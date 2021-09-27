iHeartRadio

MORTEN - Tunes from the Future

djMortenConcert

104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support MORTEN - Tunes from the Future, Friday October 22nd at Union Hall! 

Get your tickets now! 
18+
Doors open at 9 PM. 

Never before experienced in Canada, MORTEN will be bringing his next level electronic dance music, Future Rave. 

The Danish DJ and Producer is known for his work with David Guetta, including Future Rave - a project started by David Guetta and MORTEN. 

Future Rave is an experience in Nordic, Scandinavian, cold melodies, with breaks of warm chords that feature David Guetta's signature rhythm. 

The event also includes a lineup of local DJs, like legend David Stone. Presented by JOYHALL

Check out the event on Facebook

Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio and follow us on Instagram @virginradioedmonton for your chance to win your way in! 