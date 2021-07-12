Salt N Pepa, Kardinall Offishall (& More) - Together Again Outdoor Concert Series

104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to present Salt N Pepa, Kardinal Offishall, K-OS, Maestro Fresh Wes, Notorious YEG, and DJ Harman B, as part of the Together Again Concert Series, on Saturday, September 4 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield!



RADIO PRESALE: Thursday, June 15 @ 10 AM – 10 PM with code VIRGIN

Tickets on sale Friday, June 16 @ 10 AM



$2 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Boyle Street and Hope Mission helping them support men, women, youth & children experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton.



Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio for your chance to win your way in, and for more Together Again Outdoor Concert Series dates and artists announcing soon!