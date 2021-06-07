104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to support the Together Again Outdoor Concert Series at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield! The series will have many great shows during the summer, including Five Alarm Funk, The Jerry Cans, DJ Shub, Shawnee Kish, and Halcyon Gray on August 6!

RADIO PRESALE: Thursday, June 10 @ 10 AM – 10 PM with code VIRGIN

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, June 11 @ 10 AM



$2 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Boyle Street and Hope Mission helping them support men, women, youth & children experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton.

Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio for more dates and artists announcing soon!