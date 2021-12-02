iHeartRadio

Weird Al

weirdAlConcertVirgin

104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to welcome…

Weird Al!!!!

On his “Ill Advised Vanity Tour”

July 4th, 2022 at the Winspear Centre

Tickets On Sale:  Friday Dec 10th, at 10am

Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio to win your beat the box office tickets! 