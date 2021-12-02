Weird Al
104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to welcome…
Weird Al!!!!
On his “Ill Advised Vanity Tour”
July 4th, 2022 at the Winspear Centre
Tickets On Sale: Friday Dec 10th, at 10am
Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio to win your beat the box office tickets!
-
JoJoFeb 19 | Midway
-
Shawn MendesJul 5 | Rogers Place
-
JP SaxeFeb 18 | MIDWAY
-
The WeekndJan 17| Rogers Place
-
Ali GatieSHOW POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD | The Starlite Room
-
The LumineersTBD | Rogers Place
-
Mini Pop KidsTBD | Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
-
Celine DionMarch 20 & 21 | Rogers Place
-
KhalidJuly 4 | Rogers Place