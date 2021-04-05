Share Your #Edmowood Pic and You Could Win $1,000!

All the wonder... all the mystery... now you know.... IT WAS US THE WHOLE TIME!



The famous EDMOWOOD sign is going to continue making it's way around the majestic backdrop that is Edmonton. Follow Virgin Radio Edmonton and @edmowoodsign on social media for clues as to where the sign will be next posted each morning!



When you find Edmowood, take a pic with you next to it, use the hashtag #Edmowood and you could Win $1,000!