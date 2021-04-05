iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Share Your #Edmowood Pic and You Could Win $1,000!

edmowoodHeader

All the wonder... all the mystery... now you know.... IT WAS US THE WHOLE TIME!

The famous EDMOWOOD sign is going to continue making it's way around the majestic backdrop that is Edmonton. Follow Virgin Radio Edmonton and @edmowoodsign on social media for clues as to where the sign will be next posted each morning!

When you find Edmowood, take a pic with you next to it, use the hashtag #Edmowood and you could Win $1,000!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 a.m MST on March 8, 2021 and closes at 11:59 p.m MST on March 28, 2021. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at 1049virginradio.ca

Trending