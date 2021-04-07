104.9 Virgin Radio is giving you the chance to win 60 thousand dollars but, there's just one catch.



You can keep 20K BUT, you'll also have to give 20K to your best friend and 20K to a total STRANGER! That winning vibes x3! We are shook!!



Starting Monday, April 19, keep it locked on Virgin Radio for your chance to qualify at 7AM, 9AM, 11AM, 3PM, 5PM and 7PM.



On Friday, May 28, the Brooke and Jeffrey show will call up one lucky person to hook them and their bestie up with 20K each!



"But where does the stranger come in?" you ask. From Friday, May 28 - Sunday, May 30 will be your only chance to text in the codeword for your chance to be the stranger we are looking for! On Monday, May 31, we will call up our winner from Friday, and they will select one random stranger to win 20K!



Virgin Radio's 60K 3-Way is powered by Bubbles Car Wash and Detail Centres and the station where the winning never ends, 104.9 Virgin Radio!