Win a Justin Bieber Swag Prize Pack!

104.9 Virgin Radio wants to give you a chance to win a Justin Bieber Prize Pack, with merch from his Justice Collection! 


Prize Pack includes: 

  • A Justice T-Shirt
  • A Justice Hat
  • A Justice Poster 


Enter below NOW for your chance to win! 

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 10:00 a.m MST on March 24, 2021 and closes at 11:59 p.m MST on April 4, 2021. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required.  Complete contest rules and information about entry available at 1049virginradio.ca

