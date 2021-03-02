Win Passes to IMAGINE VAN GOGH The Immersive Exhibition

104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to present Imagine Van Gogh, The Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Total© opening on Saturday, March 27 at the Edmonton Expo Centre!



Created by French Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, famous for their immersive exhibits Cathédrale d’Images in Les Baux-de-Provence, Imagine Van Gogh was presented first by Encore Productions in France, where it amazed audiences with its GRANDIOSE and immersive concept of Total Image; the viewer is literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artist’s work. The exhibit brings Van Gogh’s canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way: the audience will literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.



