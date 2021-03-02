iHeartRadio

Win Passes to IMAGINE VAN GOGH The Immersive Exhibition

vanGoghHeader

104.9 Virgin Radio is excited to present Imagine Van Gogh, The Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Total© opening on Saturday, March 27 at the Edmonton Expo Centre!

Created by French Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, famous for their immersive exhibits Cathédrale d’Images in Les Baux-de-Provence, Imagine Van Gogh was presented first by Encore Productions in France, where it amazed audiences with its GRANDIOSE and immersive concept of Total Image; the viewer is literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artist’s work. The exhibit brings Van Gogh’s canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way: the audience will literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.

Enter below for your chance to win your way in or keep it locked on 104.9 Virgin Radio!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 10:00 a.m MST on March 2, 2021 and closes at 11:59 p.m MST on March 15, 2021. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Odds of becoming an eligible draw entrant will depend on the total number of individuals calling the contest line following the applicable announcement. Odds of winning a prize from among the eligible draw entrants are one in five. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at 1049virginradio.ca

