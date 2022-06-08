Alberta Aviation Museum Events

Alberta Aviation Museum Sensory Nights

Third Thursday of Every March

July 21, 2022

August 18, 2022

September 22, 2022

October 20, 2022

November 17, 2022

December 15, 2022

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

(Tickets go on sale June 15th)

Sensory Nights aim to provide a calm environment that does not compromise the Alberta Aviation Museum experience. Sensory Nights will provide options for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive visitors to enjoy the museum in a way that fits their needs. Visitors will experience all of the options of opening hours as well as family programming (such as glider crafts), a designated quiet area, a reading corner, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.albertaaviationmuseum.com.

YEG Honeycomb presents: A Wop May Night at the Museum.

July 9, 2022

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

$65/Person - Catering provided by Art of Charcuterie

(Tickets go on Sale June 1st)

This first-ever exclusive experience at the Alberta Aviation Museum will see its historic hangar come alive at night. Celebrate an evening of story-telling, live entertainment, VIP concessions, bush pilot dining, and a premiere of the film, Blind Ambition: The Wop May Story. All this and more are included in the fare of $65/person. For tickets and information on YEG Honeycomb, visit www.yeghoneycomb.ca or www.albertaaviationmuseum.com.

Bee Arrival at the Alberta Aviation Museum

Date TBA (Depending on arrival of the bees)

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

To celebrate spring’s arrival, the Alberta Aviation Museum celebrates the arrival of their resident bee colonies as part of their second year into their YEG Honeycomb Partnership. Guests will be allowed to tour the museum’s new sitting area, complete with bee-friendly planters. Project coordinator, Enessa Habib, will be providing a Bee Talk, and families can participate in flower planting and family programs.