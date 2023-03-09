Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home and Win50 Lottery

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home & Win50 Lottery is the annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area. Funds go to providing mentoring and afterschool programming for thousands of children & youth in our community.

Envision yourself in the home of your dreams: A 2,559 sq. ft. two-story walk-out home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, located in the Erin Ridge North community of St. Albert. The Dream Home, built by Alves Development, is located at 25 Evermore Cres, St. Albert.

Purchase your tickets EARLY and you’ll be entered to win:

Early Bird Prizes:

Early Bird #2: Europe Trip (valued at $15,000) or $13,500 cash (Deadline is Midnight, March 23, 2023. Draw is March 30, 2023)

Bonus Prizes:

Bonus Prize #1: 2023 R-pod (valued at $53,999) or $36,000 cash

Bonus Prize #2: Trip to New York City (valued at $15,000) or $13,500 cash

Grand Prizes: $1.25 Million Dream Home plus $10,000.

The Dream Home features include:

Solar panels

Fully furnished

Three season room

Heated floor in basement and ensuite

Finished walk our basement with trail views

Plus more…

Grand Prize, Bonus #1 and Bonus #2 Deadline is Midnight, April 26, 2023. Draw is May 10, 2023.

Plus, with the Win50 (50/50) you could win up to half of $2 Million. Tickets start at just $10. This year’s jackpot is growing fast.

Win50 Deadline is Midnight, April 26, 2023. Draw is May 10, 2023.

Dream Home Ticket Prices:

$30 single ticket

3 for $70 ($23.33 / each)

5 for $100 ($20 / each)

10 for $150 ($15 / each)

20 for $200 ($10 / each)

Win50 (50/50) Ticket Prices:

$10 single ticket

5 for $25 ($5 / each)

15 for $50 ($3.33 / each)

50 for $75 ($1.50 / each)

Buy your Dream Home and Win50 tickets online at bigbrothershomelottery.org or by calling toll free 1-877-483-8832.

With your support we’re changing the lives of children and youth with one conversation, one experience, one donation and one mentor at a time. As the largest annual fundraiser, funds from this lottery support Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area by enabling us to continuing serving thousands of kids through various out-of-school programs and mentoring programs.

When you buy a ticket, you help a child.