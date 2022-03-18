Booster Juice Ukraine Fundraiser

As we are sure you are all aware of the current devastation unfolding in Ukraine, with innocent lives being taken, families being displaced and uncertain of their futures, Booster Juice wants to take an opportunity to show support the best they can.

From March 15 -31, 2022 Booster Juice will be requesting monetary donations in-store with the entire donation going towards MedAir which is a non-governmental organization (NGO) with volunteers supporting displaced families and communities on the ground. The President and CEO, Dale Wishewan has graciously offered to match donations up to $200,000.

The goal of $200,000 is aggressive but they are confident they can reach it and with Dale’s match, they will have the opportunity to donate up to $400,000. These are unprecedented times and those in need, need as much support as they can get.