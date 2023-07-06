Camp Dragonfly 2023

Camp Dragonfly is a summer camp based in Edmonton, Alberta with a goal to create a safe and welcoming space for trans and gender-creative youth where they can be their authentic selves, meet trans role models, and have fun.

Over the past 6 years, Camp Dragonfly has provided this opportunity to over 160 families from Alberta and beyond. This year, our team wants to increase the number of families and youth that we reach, and invite them to take part in the impactful experience that is being known and loved exactly as they are.

Our campers have given us feedback that while at camp, the stressors and pressures of their day-to-day life seem to fade away. Through the connections, confidence, and skills they build at Camp Dragonfly, they are able to maintain that resiliency throughout the year.

