Jan 9 | Live Virtually from the River Cree Resort & Casino



104.9 Virgin Radio is proud to support Don Burnstick LIVE virtually from the River Cree Resort & Casino on January 9th!



Named one of Canada’s Best Comedians, Don Burnstick has achieved high success and praise for his comedy show “You Might be a Redskin”. Don’s message speaks to a proud heritage with a guaranteed evening of laughter!



Tickets start at $10 and 100% of the proceeds go to Food Banks of Alberta & Enoch Cree Nation Food Bank.



Get your tickets HERE!