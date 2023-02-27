104.9 Virgin Radio is proud to support the Edmonton Home and Garden Show on March 23-26 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre!



Bring your home and outdoor renovation ideas to life with the Edmonton Home and Garden Show experts - to help you tackle every corner of your home. Whether it's a DIY project or full indoor renovation, there's something there for you! Discover new ideas and inspiration for all your home projects. Find full details and get your tickets here !



Keep it locked to 104.9 Virgin Radio for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!